Arsenal Held By Everton, Wolves Push Ipswich Closer To Relegation
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 11:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Arsenal's faint hopes of catching Premier League leaders Liverpool are almost over after their 1-1 draw at Everton, while Wolves pushed Ipswich closer to relegation with a 2-1 win on Saturday.
Leandro Trossard's opener for the Gunners was cancelled out by Iliman Ndiaye's penalty to leave Arsenal trailing 11 points behind Liverpool, who travel to Fulham on Sunday.
Liverpool now need just 11 points from their remaining eight games to secure a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title and first since 2020.
With just two wins in their last six league matches, Arsenal have tamely surrendered in the title race and are destined to go another year without their first English crown since 2004.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had said the best preparation for his side's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid would be to win at Goodison Park.
But the Spaniard showed he had one eye on the visit of the European champions with his team selection.
Bukayo Saka was forced to wait for his first start since December as the England international was left on the bench alongside Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey.
"This is a very tough place to come, a team who is very physical and direct. If you don't deal with it, it's hard to get momentum. The start of the second half was very poor," Arteta said.
Arsenal's weakened line-up struck first in the 34th minute when Raheem Sterling picked out Trossard and his low shot took Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford by surprise as it squirmed into the net.
Everton were unable to stop Liverpool's march to the title in midweek when they lost 1-0 in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.
And David Moyes' men did their arch rivals another favour as they drew level in the 49th minute.
Myles Lewis-Skelly fouled Jack Harrison and Ndiaye stroked home from the penalty spot four minutes into the second period to put Liverpool within touching distance of the title.
