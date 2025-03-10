Arsenal held by Man Utd in latest blow to Premier League title bid

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Declan Rice's equaliser denied Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim a much-needed win but Arsenal's faltering Premier League title challenge suffered another damaging blow in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Gunners sit 15 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, now with just one game in hand, with their focus beginning to turn to holding off the chasing pack for a place in next season's Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick put United ahead in first-half stoppage time.

The Red Devils, though, could not hold on for just a sixth Premier League win in 16 games under Amorim as Rice swept home on 74 minutes.

United missed a string of late chances to win the game, with a point leaving them down in 14th.

"How we conceded chances in certain moments was not acceptable," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

"They have so much quality and they pick the right player and normally that would end in a goal.

"We opened the gate to lose the game. there was no chance to lose the game and we opened it ourselves. I will defend my players all the time but in those moments we have to do better."

United have had three permanent managers and an interim during Arteta's five years in charge of Arsenal.

Amorim said he knows he will not get the time Arteta did to turn around a sinking ship at Old Trafford.

The discontent among the home support could be seen around the stands with many taking part in a protest by wearing black over what they perceive as "the death" of their club.

"This club will never die, that is clear," said Amorim. "You feel it in the streets. This is a big business and maybe all the fans in this league sometimes feel it is harder to go to the games and pay for tickets."

Arsenal had failed to score in either of their previous two league games to realistically wave goodbye to their hopes of a first title in 21 years.

Despite still missing the attacking quartet of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, the Gunners hit back in stunning fashion to thrash PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Infused with fresh confidence, Arsenal started on the front foot but again missed the focal point of a natural centre-forward.

Midfielder Mikel Merino has been forced to deputise up front in recent weeks and fired wide from the edge of the area with an early opening.

United have struggled for goals all season, but their skipper has remained a source of inspiration and Fernandes produced once more with a sumptuous free-kick just before half-time.

Questions will be asked over Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya's starting position, but Fernandes still had to whip the ball over an imposing wall and back down into the visitors' net.

- Raya rescues Arsenal -

If Raya was at fault for the opener, he made amends with a string of saves in the second period.

Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee were the first to be denied as United threatened a second on the counter-attack.

Arteta was able to throw on Martinelli on his return from a hamstring injury in the hunt for an equaliser.

Instead, it was Rice who matched Fernandes' fine finish by arrowing a shot beyond Andre Onana from Jurrien Timber's pass.

Amorim had dropped Rasmus Hojlund to the bench after a run of 19 games without a goal.

The Dane should have ended that streak when he allowed Rice to get back and make a goal-saving challenge.

More Raya heroics followed to stop Fernandes from snatching a winner as the match entered stoppage time.

However, a draw did little for Arsenal's title challenge.

Arteta's men edge four points clear of third-placed Nottingham Forest and eight clear of Manchester City in fifth in the battle for a place in next season's Champions League.