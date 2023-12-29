Arsenal miss out on Premier League top spot as Spurs lose thriller

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Arsenal missed out on the chance to return to the Premier League summit on Thursday, losing 2-0 to West Ham as Tottenham went down in a six-goal thriller at Brighton.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners were top of the tree at Christmas for a second successive year but trail leaders Liverpool by two points at the halfway point of the season.

Arsenal, last year's runners-up, dominated possession but lacked a cutting edge against the disciplined visitors, for whom Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos scored the goals.

Soucek opened the scoring from close range in the 13th minute following a pass from Jarrod Bowen, with the goal confirmed after a lengthy VAR check looking into whether the ball had gone out of play.

Arsenal surged forward in waves and West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola made a reaction save from a Bukayo Saka header on the half-hour.

The England winger hit the post from a tight angle as the clock ticked down towards half-time but Arsenal trailed at the break despite enjoying nearly three-quarters of possession.

The Gunners came out determined to find a response but instead they found thelves 2-0 down when Mavropanos's bullet header cannoned in off the crossbar from James Ward-Prowse's corner.

Gabriel Jesus failed to beat Areola with a header when well-placed and shortly afterwards missed another glorious opportunity with his head at the back post.

The home side continued to bombard the visitors' goal but could not find a breakthrough and it could have been worse had Said Benrahma managed to convert a late penalty.

Defeat leaves the Gunners in second place on 40 points, one clear of Aston Villa and three ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.