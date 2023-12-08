Arsenal primed for Emery reunion as Man City fight to end slump

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Arsenal's grip on the Premier League's top spot will be under threat from their old boss Unai Emery when the leaders travel to surging Aston Villa on Saturday.

If the Gunners slip up, Liverpool will seize pole position with a win against Crystal Palace, while reeling Manchester City aim to get back on track at Luton.

Fixtures

Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (1730), Brighton v Burnley, Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1230), Manchester United v Bournemouth, Sheffield United v Brentford, Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Everton v Chelsea, Fulham v West Ham, Luton v Manchester City, Tottenham v Newcastle (1630)