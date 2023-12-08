Open Menu

Arsenal Primed For Emery Reunion As Man City Fight To End Slump

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Arsenal primed for Emery reunion as Man City fight to end slump

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Arsenal's grip on the Premier League's top spot will be under threat from their old boss Unai Emery when the leaders travel to surging Aston Villa on Saturday.

If the Gunners slip up, Liverpool will seize pole position with a win against Crystal Palace, while reeling Manchester City aim to get back on track at Luton.

Fixtures

Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (1730), Brighton v Burnley, Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1230), Manchester United v Bournemouth, Sheffield United v Brentford, Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Everton v Chelsea, Fulham v West Ham, Luton v Manchester City, Tottenham v Newcastle (1630)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Sheffield Brighton Luton Nottingham Manchester United Sunday From Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

2 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

11 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

11 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

12 hours ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

12 hours ago
Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

12 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

12 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

12 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

12 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

12 hours ago
 AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

12 hours ago

More Stories From World