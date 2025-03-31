Open Menu

Arsenal, Tottenham To Play Pre-season North London Derby In Hong Kong

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Arsenal, Tottenham to play pre-season North London derby in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Arsenal will play Tottenham in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong, the first North London derby to be held outside the United Kingdom, the clubs said Monday, while Liverpool will meet AC Milan.

The London rivals will clash at the southern Chinese city's new 50,000-capacity Kai Tak Stadium on July 31, just over two weeks before the start of the Premier League season.

Former Spurs and England defender Ledley King said it would give Hong Kong fans "a glimpse of what a North London derby is like".

"We're obviously neighbours back home so it's going to be strange to come all the way across the other side of the world to play your neighbours, but it's fantastic for the fans in Asia," he said.

"It's a pre-season game, but there's no friendlies when these two teams play each other," he added.

Liverpool will play Serie A giants Milan at the same stadium on July 26.

It will be a re-run of the classic 2005 Champions League final, which the Reds won on penalties after being 3-0 down at half-time.

Arne Slot's Liverpool are likely to head to Hong Kong as Premier League champions -- they are currently 12 points clear with nine games left.

After Hong Kong, Liverpool will travel to Japan for the first time during pre-season, the club said, without giving dates.

Hong Kong officially opened a major $3.85 billion sports park this month with the futuristic Kai Tak Stadium as its centrepiece of it.

The stadium saw its first major event at the weekend when it hosted the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens, with more than 110,000 spectators attending over three days.

It is all part of efforts to restore the city's image, which took a battering after political protests and a Beijing-imposed national security law.

Visitor numbers to Hong Kong also plummeted during almost three years of strict Covid curbs and have only recently begun to recover.

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

4 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

4 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

4 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

4 hours ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

4 hours ago
 Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli ..

Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ..

UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..

4 hours ago
 120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa ..

120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Depu ..

UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World