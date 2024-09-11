Arsenal's Odegaard Set To Miss Key Premier League Matches
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Martin Odegaard looks likely to miss Arsenal's Premier League matches against Tottenham and Manchester City as well as the start of the Champions League after injuring his ankle, according to Norway's team doctor.
The Gunners captain had an MRI scan after sustaining the injury in a challenge by Austria's Christoph Baumgartner in Norway's 2-1 Nations League victory against Austria in Oslo on Monday.
"This type of ankle injury often takes at least three weeks to heal. Anything less is just a bonus. And it may take longer," national team doctor Ola Sand told Wednesday's VG newspaper.
