London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Arsenal blew a chance to close the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool to just four points on Sunday, coming away from Fulham with a frustrating 1-1 draw.

Bukayo Saka had a late winner ruled out for offside by a VAR review as the Gunners' four-match winning streak was halted in west London.

Raul Jimenez fired Fulham into an early lead before William Saliba levelled after yet another Arsenal goal from a corner.

Mikel Arteta's men edge above Chelsea into second place, six points adrift of Liverpool, who have a game in hand after their clash at Everton on Saturday was postponed due to high winds.

Chelsea can move back into second should they avoid defeat at Tottenham later on Sunday.

"We are very disappointed not to win the game, overall we absolutely dominated the game from start to end," Arteta told the BBC.

"We did all the things that we wanted to do during the game and unfortunately we concede one goal in one shot. The way the team played, the way the team wanted to win, it was unbelievable."

Arsenal were still without influential defensive pair Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori through injury and Fulham exposed a makeshift left side of the Gunners' backline to take the lead.

Kenny Tete's ball in behind was pounced on by Jimenez, who drove forward and fired brilliantly across David Raya into the far corner on 11 minutes.

The opening goal came against the run of play and after that Fulham were forced back by an Arsenal side desperate to get back on level terms.

Saka's shot was comfortably saved by Bernd Leno in the visitors' best effort of the first half.

- Corner threat -

Arsenal underlined their threat from set-pieces when they scored twice from corners to beat Manchester United 2-0 in midweek.

Yet for all their preparations, Fulham were still powerless to prevent the corner kings from striking again.

Saliba stabbed home Kai Havertz's header from close range for Arsenal's 23rd goal from corners since the beginning of last season.

Another corner should have led to the winner but Thomas Partey nodded wide when unmarked from another pinpoint Declan Rice delivery.

Saka did head in at the back post as stoppage time approached, but Gabriel Martinelli had strayed offside before supplying the cross.

The dropped points could prove hugely costly as Arsenal chase their first Premier League title since 2004.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester struck twice late on to deny Brighton in a 2-2 draw at the King Power.

Tariq Lamptey opened the scoring in spectacular fashion with a looping effort into the top corner from outside the box on 37 minutes and Yankuba Minteh looked to have sealed the three points for the Seagulls 11 minutes from time.

But Jamie Vardy started the comeback on 86 minutes before teeing up Bobby De Cordova-Reid to snatch a point in stoppage time.

Van Nistelrooy, appointed at the King Power late last month, praised 37-year-old striker Vardy.

"If you are on the scoresheet and make an assist, then you have to say this result would not be possible without him," said the Dutchman.

"It's also the performance of the whole team, of course, that puts him in position."

Bournemouth also scored twice in the dying minutes to deny Ipswich a first home win in the top flight for 22 years in a 2-1 win at Portman Road.

Conor Chaplin put Ipswich in front, but the Cherries move up to eighth after substitutes Enes Unal and Dango Ouattara turned the game around in the dying minutes.

Ipswich remain four points adrift of safety in the bottom three.

