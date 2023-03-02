Arslantepe Mound in Trkiye partially damaged after strong quakes

Arslantepe Mound in eastern Trkiye, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, was partially damaged after the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes in the country's southern region

MALATYA, Trkiye, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) Arslantepe Mound in eastern Trkiye, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, was partially damaged after the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes in the country's southern region.

On Feb. 6, the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes rocked southern and southeastern Trkiye. The massive tremors, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, struck 10 other provinces Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Adiyaman, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

Malatya Museum Director Samet Erol told Anadolu that the extent of the damage in Arslantepe Mound in Malatya, which neighbors Kahramanmaras, was not large.

With no damage in the permanent roof of the museum, the temporary roof suffered partial collapse but it did not cause harm to its archaeological texture, he said.

Erol also said frescoes were not damaged either.

"There are only slips on the small-scale mudbrick walls. These slips partially damaged the temporary roof," he said, adding that a scientific committee was formed to investigate the damage.

The damaged roof will be repaired soon, he pledged.