Arson Suspect Charged With Setting South African Parliament Building on Fire - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The South African police arrested and charged a suspect in the arson of the parliament building in Cape Town, the agency said on Monday.

The fire broke out on Sunday morning and was later taken under control. The police said it arrested and questioned the suspected arsonist later that day.

"Man (49) allegedly linked to setting Parliament building alight to appear in court on 04/01 on charges of housebreaking and theft, arson and will also be charged under The National Key Point Act," the police tweeted.

The parliament sits in a complex of buildings - an old building dating back to the 19th century and new ones from the 1920s and 1980s that are used by the lower house.