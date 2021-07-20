Arsonist Jailed for Fire Attack on Police Vehicle in George Floyd Riot - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) A Federal judge sentenced a protester in the riot in Raleigh, North Carolina, over George Floyd's death to two-and-a-half years in prison for trying to set a police vehicle on fire, the US Justice Department said on Monday.

"A Raleigh man was sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment today for attempting to set fire to a marked police vehicle in Raleigh after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Mikwan Domell Garfield of Raleigh was arrested by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents and was charged with attempting to damage or destroy by fire a vehicle owned by an institution receiving federal financial assistance, the release said.

Garfield pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, the release adde.