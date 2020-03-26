UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Art Basel Postpones 2020 Edition Over Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 08:52 PM

Art Basel postpones 2020 edition over virus

Art Basel, the world's biggest contemporary art fair, said Thursday it was postponing its 2020 edition, scheduled for June, to September due to the new coronavirus pandemic

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Art Basel, the world's biggest contemporary art fair, said Thursday it was postponing its 2020 edition, scheduled for June, to September due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

"The impact of the COVID-19 virus is far-ranging and dynamic, and this measure has been taken to protect the health and safety of Art Basel's community and staff," the organisers said in a statement.

The Hong Kong edition of the show, which had been scheduled for March, was also cancelled.

Related Topics

World Hong Kong Basel March June September 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 20 Individuals, Companies Linked to I ..

1 minute ago

UAE Armed Forces to conduct ‘Ta’awon Al Haq 12 ..

53 minutes ago

Poland Says to Set Up Air Traffic With China for M ..

1 minute ago

MoI: Disinfection Program from 8 pm to 6 am daily, ..

53 minutes ago

US Aircraft Carrier Roosevelt Docks in Guam Due to ..

1 minute ago

All-out steps being taken to protect people's live ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.