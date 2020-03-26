Art Basel postpones 2020 edition over virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Art Basel, the world's biggest contemporary art fair, said Thursday it was postponing its 2020 edition, scheduled for June, to September due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

"The impact of the COVID-19 virus is far-ranging and dynamic, and this measure has been taken to protect the health and safety of Art Basel's community and staff," the organisers said in a statement.

The Hong Kong edition of the show, which had been scheduled for March, was also cancelled.