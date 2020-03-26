UrduPoint.com
Art Basel's June Fair Delayed Until September Amid Pandemic

Art Basel, one of the world's biggest contemporary art shows centered around the Swiss city of Basel, will postpone its annual fair from June to September due to the coronavirus outbreak

"The 2020 edition of Art Basel will now take place at Messe Basel from September 17 to September 20, 2020, with Preview Days on September 15 and September 16," organizers said.

Art Basel's Global Director Marc Spiegler said in a press release that the organization would continue to monitor the situation closely.

"The health and safety of our exhibitors, partners, guests, and teams continues to be our main priority, and we will adapt all our planning to the developing situation," he said.

The show will feature over 250 leading galleries and 4,000 artists from five continents. The organizers said they would keep working on the digital format to support the art community.

