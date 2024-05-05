- Home
Art Can Be A Powerful Tool To Relieve Stress, Experts Say At Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2024
Ijaz Ahmad Published May 05, 2024 | 04:58 PM
Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5 May, 2024)
It’s no accident that book stores are now showcasing an array of colouring and sketching books, each championing its benefits as a powerful stress reliever.
Art indeed serves a critical role in personal healing, a sentiment echoed by panellists at the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF) on Thursday.
Discussing the myriad benefits of engaging in art, and encouraging children to explore various artistic mediums throughout their educational journey, Dr.
Sama’a Al Hashimi, a distinguished writer and academic from Bahrain, stated, “Art can significantly bolster emotional health and help mitigate negative feelings such as stress.”
Joining Dr.
Hashimi on the panel, ‘Art Therapy Techniques to Express Emotions and Reduce Stress’, was Jane Mount, an accomplished American artist and illustrator, known for her extensive work with children and her advocacy of art as a therapeutic outlet for anxiety and stress.
“Art therapy is an expressive form of therapy that leverages the art-making process to foster physical, mental, and emotional wellness across all age groups,” Mount explained.
She further added, “The act of artistic creation not only aids individuals in resolving conflicts and overcoming problems, but it also enhances interpersonal skills, manages behaviour, reduces stress, and boosts self-esteem, self-awareness, and insight.
”
Dr.
Hashimi shared insights from her experiences at the University of Bahrain, where her students engage in digital art to express themselves creatively.
Addressing the common misconceptions about colouring and sketchbooks, she remarked, “It’s mistaken to dismiss these activities as non-artistic.
They are indeed forms of art. Even structured colouring activities can alleviate anxiety and help individuals unwind.”
The panellists unanimously agreed that everyone possesses innate creativity, affirming that there is an artist in each of us.
“Encouraging children to freely express themselves creatively from a young age is crucial,” Mount asserted. “The pursuit of perfect representation is highly overrated and irrelevant to true creativity or art-making.
It’s essential for art therapy to foster any and all expressions of creativity in children.”
Like this session, the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is dedicating a series of talks to the well-being of children.
Spanning 12 days, the event will feature esteemed Arab literary figures and scholars, including Dr. Taleb Omran, Dr. Al-Eid Jalouli, Amal Al-Randi, Muhammad Gamal Amr, and Dr. Amal Abdelmohsen Alzoghby, among others.
Hosted by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the festival continues until 12th May at the Expo Centre in Al Khan, Sharjah.
