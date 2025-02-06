Art fair in Marrakesh brings African art to global stage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In Morocco's tourist hub of Marrakesh, a contemporary art fair has energised the local creative scene, drawing on the famed city's aesthetic legacy to propel emerging African artists into the global spotlight

The annual 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair has drawn collectors, curators and art enthusiasts from across the world, showcasing works from 30 galleries spanning 14 countries, both African and European.

The annual 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair has drawn collectors, curators and art enthusiasts from across the world, showcasing works from 30 galleries spanning 14 countries, both African and European.

Senegalese designer and curator Aissa Dione said 1-54's Marrakesh edition stands out for being "a restricted, very exclusive space", which "gives more visibility" to the artists.

Named in reference to Africa's 54 countries, the fair was launched in London in 2013, before expanding to New York in 2015 and Marrakesh in 2018. This year's Marrakesh edition took place over four days last week.

Unlike larger-scale art fairs such as Art Basel, London's Frieze or Paris's FIAC, it operates on a smaller scale, attracting around 10,000 visitors, including 3,000 from abroad.

But its more intimate setting has proven to be an advantage.

Claude Grunitzky, a Togolese entrepreneur and collector who travelled from New York to attend the fair, said in other major fairs, "gallery owners are under such financial pressure that, as a collector, you feel a bit harassed".

"What I love about Marrakesh is the sense of conviviality and intimacy, which also allows you to discover artists you may not know," added the collector, who also sits on the boards of trustees of MoMA PS1 in New York and the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.

Dione said her gallery sold three pieces at the fair for a total of about $30,000.

"We received excellent feedback on our artists, and that's important because a fair is not just about sales, it's also about building relationships with future clients," she said.