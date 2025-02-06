Art Fair In Marrakesh Brings African Art To Global Stage
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 09:22 PM
In Morocco's tourist hub of Marrakesh, a contemporary art fair has energised the local creative scene, drawing on the famed city's aesthetic legacy to propel emerging African artists into the global spotlight
Marrakesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) In Morocco's tourist hub of Marrakesh, a contemporary art fair has energised the local creative scene, drawing on the famed city's aesthetic legacy to propel emerging African artists into the global spotlight.
The annual 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair has drawn collectors, curators and art enthusiasts from across the world, showcasing works from 30 galleries spanning 14 countries, both African and European.
Senegalese designer and curator Aissa Dione said 1-54's Marrakesh edition stands out for being "a restricted, very exclusive space", which "gives more visibility" to the artists.
Named in reference to Africa's 54 countries, the fair was launched in London in 2013, before expanding to New York in 2015 and Marrakesh in 2018. This year's Marrakesh edition took place over four days last week.
Unlike larger-scale art fairs such as Art Basel, London's Frieze or Paris's FIAC, it operates on a smaller scale, attracting around 10,000 visitors, including 3,000 from abroad.
But its more intimate setting has proven to be an advantage.
Claude Grunitzky, a Togolese entrepreneur and collector who travelled from New York to attend the fair, said in other major fairs, "gallery owners are under such financial pressure that, as a collector, you feel a bit harassed".
"What I love about Marrakesh is the sense of conviviality and intimacy, which also allows you to discover artists you may not know," added the collector, who also sits on the boards of trustees of MoMA PS1 in New York and the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.
Dione said her gallery sold three pieces at the fair for a total of about $30,000.
"We received excellent feedback on our artists, and that's important because a fair is not just about sales, it's also about building relationships with future clients," she said.
Recent Stories
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change
Art fair in Marrakesh brings African art to global stage
Sarfraz Bugti praises security forces for foiling sabotage plot in Chaman
Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign
11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents
Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billi ..
Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV
Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers till Feb 17
Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga
More Stories From World
-
Art fair in Marrakesh brings African art to global stage3 minutes ago
-
Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV17 minutes ago
-
President Zardari's visit to further strengthen special friendly relations: Prof Cheng34 minutes ago
-
Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel34 minutes ago
-
Consul General meets Bohra business community delegation49 minutes ago
-
Australia dominate as Sri Lanka reach 229-9 in second Test2 hours ago
-
Australia dominate as Sri Lanka reach 229-9 in second Test2 hours ago
-
Pakistani skiers hope for great experience at Asian Winter Games in China3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 20253 hours ago
-
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day3 hours ago
-
Iran president says 'not seeking nuclear weapons'3 hours ago
-
M23 addresses crowds in captured DR Congo city, as fighters advance3 hours ago