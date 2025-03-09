Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Tourists and French visitors alike filled Paris's landmark Pompidou museum on the weekend to catch a last glimpse of its prestigious art collection ahead of a five-year closure for a major renovation.

"Five years -- it's long!" exclaimed one guide, Elisa Hervelin, as people around her took photos of many of the museum's permanent works, among them paintings by Salvador Dali and Henri Matisse and sculptures by Marcel Duchamp.

The 2,000-piece collection, on display on the fourth and fifth floors on the 48-year-old multicultural centre, are to start being taken away from Monday.

The artworks are to be given temporary homes in museums across France and in other countries while the lengthy overhaul of the building -- famously designed with its pipes and ventilation shafts colourfully adorning its facade -- is carried out.