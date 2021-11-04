To many they are just filthy-looking jumbo bags bursting at the seams with recyclable waste wheeled along the streets of South Africa's largest city

But now graffiti artists are giving them a makeover, spray-painting them with bold and bright designs to encourage bystanders to look up and notice the unsung work of the impoverished workers who pull them.

"One of the biggest challenges is just for residents to make eye contact, to build some sort of relationship," said Tamzyn Botha, one of the artists behind the initiative.

Painting the bags is a "fun way to create some sort dialogue," said the coordinator at Shade, a Johannesburg centre where artists buy recyclable material from the waste pickers.

Across South Africa, thousands of "reclaimers" are helping the country recycle. Largely unemployed, they eke out a living by picking through trash to find anything recyclable to sell on for a pittance.

There are an estimated 6,000 such unofficial workers in Johannesburg alone, the country's largest city and economic hub, the African Reclaimers Organistion says.

Every morning they scour through garbage bins and skips outside residential districts, collecting and sorting recyclable bottles, paper, plastics and aluminium.

In a country without a formal recycling system, their labour is indispensable to help manage waste and benefits the environment.

Decorating the worker's woven polypropylene bags with brightly coloured schemes, Johannesburg's artists hope to make visible their contribution to fighting climate change.

If people see the art, "it gives a little bit of identity to that bag and hopefully to that person" filling it, said Botha.