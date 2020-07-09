Art Russe Yet to Receive Reply From New York After Offering to Buy Roosevelt Statue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Art Russe is yet to receive a response from the New York city authorities to its offer to acquire the statue of President Theodore Roosevelt, which is to be removed as an alleged symbol of racism, the arts foundation of Russian entrepreneur Andrey Filatov said on Thursday

In light of the George Floyd protests, the American Museum of Natural History said in June that the statue outside its building in New York depicting Roosevelt on horseback flanked by a Native American man and an African man will be removed, as it considers the piece of art racist. Art Russe then sent letters to the New York City Hall and the American Museum of Natural History, offering to acquire the monument and assume all associated costs.

"Art Russe Foundation is yet to receive a response to its proposal to acquire the statue of Theodore Roosevelt to be taken down in the United States," the press release said.

Separately, Art Russe sent a similar letter to the authorities of the Alaskan city of Sitka, where the statue to the first governor of Russian settlements in North America and the city founder, Alexander Baranov, also became an issue of controversy amid the larger campaign in the US against monuments of Confederate generals, slave-owners and explorers.

"In a response letter, [Municipal Administrator] Mr. [John] Leach assured the Foundation that the fate of the monument will be decided through 'a public process that is constructive, civil, and respects our history on this sensitive issue,'" the foundation said.

The foundation reiterated its intention to purchase both monuments "to preserve the history of relations between Russia and the United States, and in the interests of future generations."