UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Art Russe Yet To Receive Reply From New York After Offering To Buy Roosevelt Statue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 07:06 PM

Art Russe Yet to Receive Reply From New York After Offering to Buy Roosevelt Statue

Art Russe is yet to receive a response from the New York city authorities to its offer to acquire the statue of President Theodore Roosevelt, which is to be removed as an alleged symbol of racism, the arts foundation of Russian entrepreneur Andrey Filatov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Art Russe is yet to receive a response from the New York city authorities to its offer to acquire the statue of President Theodore Roosevelt, which is to be removed as an alleged symbol of racism, the arts foundation of Russian entrepreneur Andrey Filatov said on Thursday.

In light of the George Floyd protests, the American Museum of Natural History said in June that the statue outside its building in New York depicting Roosevelt on horseback flanked by a Native American man and an African man will be removed, as it considers the piece of art racist. Art Russe then sent letters to the New York City Hall and the American Museum of Natural History, offering to acquire the monument and assume all associated costs.

"Art Russe Foundation is yet to receive a response to its proposal to acquire the statue of Theodore Roosevelt to be taken down in the United States," the press release said.

Separately, Art Russe sent a similar letter to the authorities of the Alaskan city of Sitka, where the statue to the first governor of Russian settlements in North America and the city founder, Alexander Baranov, also became an issue of controversy amid the larger campaign in the US against monuments of Confederate generals, slave-owners and explorers.

"In a response letter, [Municipal Administrator] Mr. [John] Leach assured the Foundation that the fate of the monument will be decided through 'a public process that is constructive, civil, and respects our history on this sensitive issue,'" the foundation said.

The foundation reiterated its intention to purchase both monuments "to preserve the history of relations between Russia and the United States, and in the interests of future generations."

Related Topics

Governor Russia Theodore Man George Sitka New York United States June All From

Recent Stories

Badiri Academy convenes a virtual panel discussion ..

11 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

1 hour ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

1 hour ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 49,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.