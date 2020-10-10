UrduPoint.com
Arte, BBC, Le Monde Win Top French War Reporting Awards

The prestigious Bayeux War Correspondents' Awards on Saturday honoured European television channel Arte, the Washington Post and the BBC for reports from conflict zones ranging from Syria to Afghanistan

Bayeux, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The prestigious Bayeux War Correspondents' Awards on Saturday honoured European television channel Arte, the Washington Post and the BBC for reports from conflict zones ranging from Syria to Afghanistan.

Instituted in 1994, the Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Awards have honoured exceptional reporting on war and unrest.

The choice of Bayeux is significant as it was the first town to be liberated by the Allied forces during World War II.

"The Prix Bayeux is the epicentre, the centre of gravity of our profession," said award-winning British journalist Ed Vulliamy, who presided over the 2020 jury.

"What is wonderful about the deliberations of the jury is that there is no right or wrong: we have to make a judgement but it is impossible by definition.

We are choosing between best and better." The others picking up top awards were Radio France-Internationale and German agency DPA.

The Grand Format Television Trophy went to Arte for its report "Syria: Trapped in Idlib" by Suzanne Allant, Yamaan Khatib and Fadi Al-Halabi on some four million civilians trapped in a northern rebel bastion and facing attacks from Syrian government troops and their Russian allies.

Vulliamy told AFP it was a report through the eyes of a Syrian who has returned home.

"He speaks for hundreds of millions of people around who do not know if they are going to see their family ... if the house is there..."

