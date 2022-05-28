Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The Artemis 1 Space Launch System (SLS) mega-rocket and its Orion spacecraft will start their return trip to Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, after midnight on June 6 for the repeatedly halted wet dress rehearsal checkout about two weeks later, NASA engineers said during a press conference on Friday.

"Tight now we are looking at call to stations (to start the procedure of returning the SLS to its launch pad) at 6 pm on June 5 with (commencement of) first rollout at midnight" at the beginning of June 6, NASA Exploration Ground Systems Program Senior Vehicle Operations Manager Cliff Lanham told reporters.

That means there can be no earlier date to start the next test of refueling both stages of the giant rocket in its wet dress rehearsal until June 19, Latham said.

Three previous wet dress rehearsals have been aborted because of a succession of minor problems with a hydrogen release valve and other problems but these have now been resolved, Lanham added.

If the wet dress rehearsal is finally held and successfully concluded in June, the unmanned launch of Artemis 1 could finally take place in the launch windows of August 23 through 29 or September 2 ending on September 6, NASA Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate Jim Free said earlier.