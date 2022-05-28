UrduPoint.com

Artemis 1 To Start Return To Launch Pad On June 6 For Full Test Around June 19 - NASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The Artemis 1 Space Launch System (SLS) mega-rocket and its Orion spacecraft  will start their return trip to Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, after midnight on June 6 for the repeatedly halted wet dress rehearsal checkout about two weeks later, NASA engineers said during a press conference on Friday.

"Tight now we are looking at call to stations (to start the procedure of returning the SLS to its launch pad) at 6 pm on June 5 with (commencement of) first rollout at midnight" at the beginning of June 6, NASA Exploration Ground Systems Program Senior Vehicle Operations Manager Cliff Lanham told reporters.

That means there can be no earlier date to start the next test of refueling both stages of the giant  rocket in its wet dress rehearsal until June 19, Latham said.

Three previous wet dress rehearsals have been aborted because of a succession of minor problems with a hydrogen release valve and other problems but these have now been resolved, Lanham added.

If the wet dress rehearsal is finally held and successfully concluded in June, the unmanned launch of Artemis 1 could finally take place in the launch windows of August 23 through 29 or September 2 ending on September 6, NASA Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate Jim Free said earlier.

Related Topics

Vehicle Florida June August September

Recent Stories

Biden to Participate at Summit of Americas Held in ..

Biden to Participate at Summit of Americas Held in California in June - White Ho ..

58 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah asks Khan's party to avoid policy o ..

Rana Sanaullah asks Khan's party to avoid policy of agitation

58 minutes ago
 24 years of nuclear prowess "Youm-e-Takbeer" to be ..

24 years of nuclear prowess "Youm-e-Takbeer" to be observed on Saturday

58 minutes ago
 US Trade Regulators Probing Disclosure Timing of M ..

US Trade Regulators Probing Disclosure Timing of Musk Twitter Stock Purchase - L ..

58 minutes ago
 17 headless bodies discovered in east DR Congo

17 headless bodies discovered in east DR Congo

58 minutes ago
 US Will Continue to Seek Appropriate Chances to De ..

US Will Continue to Seek Appropriate Chances to Deter North Korea Militarily - P ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.