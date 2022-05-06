UrduPoint.com

Artemis 1 Wet Dress Rehearsal Delayed To June, NASA Hopes For August Launch - Engineers

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Flight engineers have set a new projected date for their fourth attempt at a "wet dress rehearsal" check through of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the largest ever built by the United States for the Artemis 1 return to the Moon program, but problems with a helium valve issue have yet to be resolved, NASA said.

"The agency plans to conduct another attempt of the wet dress rehearsal in early June to demonstrate the ability to load propellant into the tanks and conduct a full launch countdown ahead of the Artemis I launch this summer," a NASA said on Thursday.

If the wet dress rehearsal is finally held and successfully concluded in June, the unmanned launch of Artemis 1 could finally take place in the launch windows of August 23 through 29 or September 2 ending on September 6, NASA Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate Jim Free said during a press conference.

However, "The (helium) check valve is turning out (that) finding that root cause is turning into a little more of a challenge for us," NASA Exploration Ground Senior Vehicle Operations Manager Cliff Latham added.

NASA's SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft arrived back at Kennedy's Vehicle Assembly Building April 26 after a 10-hour journey from launch pad 39B. Since their arrival, teams have worked to replace a faulty upper stage check valve, according to the space agency.

