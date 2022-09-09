Artemis Engineers Plan 'Kinder, Gentler' Fueling to End Leak Problem - NASA Officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The Artemis 1 mission flight engineers plan a new slower and "kinder" fueling procedure to avoid any more leaks in valves controlling the liquid hydrogen flow in their Space Launch System (SLS) Artemis 1 Moon rocket, NASA Exploration Ground Systems Program Manager Mike Bolger said on Thursday.

"NASA will use this "kinder, gentler approach to making the tanking process as benign as possible," Bolger said during a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center. "We are optimistic we can have a successful tanking."

Bolger acknowledged that in their fueling or tanking procedures for the two previous unsuccessful launch procedures last week, rocket engineers pumped the fuel into the booster's tanks more quickly than they had to, unnecessarily increasing pressure that could have caused or contributed to the leaks that caused the launches to be aborted.

"We did over pressurize the system over the requirement. We are talking about avoiding pressurizing excursions. We think it is promising. We are going to work hard to slow that down. We do feel confident this ought to help us," he said.

NASA has now set September 23 and September 27 as the next two possible windows to launch the Artemis 1 mission, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Jim Free told the press conference.