Artemis Hydrogen Seals Check Confirmed For September 27 Launch - NASA

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Artemis Hydrogen Seals Check Confirmed for September 27 Launch - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Artemis 1 engineers are going ahead with their scheduled check of the replaced hydrogen flow seals on the giant Space Launch System rocket booster along with a check on its cryo cooling systems for the liquid oxygen fuel, NASA officials told a press conference on Monday.

"The Primary purpose of the test is to look at those new seals and see how they perform," NASA Deputy Administration Administrator for Common Exploration Systems Thomas Whitmeyer said.

Rocket chief engineer John Blevins said the engineers would also be looking closely at the performance of the cryo cooling system for the volatile, super-cold liquid fuel.

"Our focus on Wednesday is on the cryo (system) demonstration test," Blevins said.

The Artemis 1 unmanned lunar mission is still scheduled to be launched on September 27 with October 5 as a backup date, Artemis mission manager Mike Serafin told reporters.

