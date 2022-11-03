UrduPoint.com

Artemis Unmanned Moon Mission On Schedule To Launch November 14 - NASA Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Artemis Unmanned Moon Mission on Schedule to Launch November 14 - NASA Officials

The repeatedly delayed first unmanned lunar mission of the Artemis 1 system is still on current schedule to be launched on November 14, NASA said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The repeatedly delayed first unmanned lunar mission of the Artemis 1 system is still on current schedule to be launched on November 14, NASA said on Thursday.

"The agency continues to target launch for Monday, Nov. 14, with liftoff planned during a 69-minute launch window that opens at 12:07 am EST (Eastern Standard Time)," NASA said in a press release. "A launch on November 14 would result in a mission duration of about 25-and-a-half days with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean Friday, December 9."

Backup dates for the launch in case of delays due to weather considerations or other reasons are November 16 and November 19, NASA Exploration Systems Development Mission Associate Administrator Jim Free told reporters at a press conference at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Free pointed out that the problems encountered previously with leaks from the hydrogen valve been resolved.

"There is not really a smoking gun," Freed said.

Artemis 1, which combines the 70 metric ton Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft, will start rolling out of the Vehicle Assembly Building after midnight tonight, Free said.

The uncrewed mission will send the Orion spacecraft beyond the Moon and back to Earth, Free added.

Related Topics

Assembly Weather Vehicle Florida November December From

Recent Stories

Marriyum takes notice of Irfan Raza's kidnapping, ..

Marriyum takes notice of Irfan Raza's kidnapping, directs for investigation

2 minutes ago
 Minister asks PTI to avoid blaming; wait for inves ..

Minister asks PTI to avoid blaming; wait for investigation report findings in fi ..

2 minutes ago
 Special PA session convened on November 4

Special PA session convened on November 4

2 minutes ago
 Millions at risk of severe hunger in South Sudan: ..

Millions at risk of severe hunger in South Sudan: UN

2 minutes ago
 NATO's Stoltenberg Welcomes Grain Deal Revival

NATO's Stoltenberg Welcomes Grain Deal Revival

2 minutes ago
 PPP condemns attack on Imran Khan

PPP condemns attack on Imran Khan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.