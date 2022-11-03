Artemis Unmanned Moon Mission on Schedule to Launch November 14 - NASA Officials

The repeatedly delayed first unmanned lunar mission of the Artemis 1 system is still on current schedule to be launched on November 14, NASA said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The repeatedly delayed first unmanned lunar mission of the Artemis 1 system is still on current schedule to be launched on November 14, NASA said on Thursday.

"The agency continues to target launch for Monday, Nov. 14, with liftoff planned during a 69-minute launch window that opens at 12:07 am EST (Eastern Standard Time)," NASA said in a press release. "A launch on November 14 would result in a mission duration of about 25-and-a-half days with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean Friday, December 9."

Backup dates for the launch in case of delays due to weather considerations or other reasons are November 16 and November 19, NASA Exploration Systems Development Mission Associate Administrator Jim Free told reporters at a press conference at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Free pointed out that the problems encountered previously with leaks from the hydrogen valve been resolved.

"There is not really a smoking gun," Freed said.

Artemis 1, which combines the 70 metric ton Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft, will start rolling out of the Vehicle Assembly Building after midnight tonight, Free said.

The uncrewed mission will send the Orion spacecraft beyond the Moon and back to Earth, Free added.