Arteta Consulting Arsenal Players During Striker Search
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Mikel Arteta said Friday he is consulting his Arsenal players over new signings as the club scramble to bring in a striker before the January transfer window closes.
Serious injuries to forwards Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka have added to concerns over the Gunners' lack of goalscoring threat as they try to catch Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Arsenal are the only club in the Premier League's top six without a scorer in double figures -- Kai Havertz has eight in the top flight this season.
Gunners boss Arteta was asked about the need for reinforcements ahead of his side's trip to struggling Wolves on Saturday.
"We lost two very, very important players, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus so we lack goals, we lack people, we lack options in the front line. It's clear," he said.
"If we can get the right player, that's what we are actively looking at. Any player? No -- someone that makes us better and has an impact in the team."
With the transfer window shutting at 23:00 GMT on February 3, Arteta added: "Ideally we need some help because we were very short already and we're even shorter.
"But the team still copes with that. We have to do what is right for the club."
The Spaniard said he consults his players on potential signings as they are often able to give him valuable information that builds on computer data.
"So how has this player acted when he hasn't scored for six or seven games? This is what I'm interested in," he said.
"Watch an interview with a player who hasn't scored for six games. Then, what kinds of goals has he scored, against which teams, in what contexts?
"Is it the first half, the second half? Is it only right foot, is it headers? Always only in open spaces? Does he like the physical contact of this league?
"There are a lot of things so, when you have a player that has spent a lot of days with him, that's really valuable information to have. I always do it."
Arteta believes Arsenal, who have finished as runners-up to Manchester City for the past two seasons, are realistic title challengers to Liverpool, who are six points clear at the top with a game in hand.
Last weekend, Arne Slot's side scored two goals in stoppage-time to beat Brentford, while Arsenal blew a 2-0 lead in their draw against Aston Villa.
"The margins are really, really small," said Arteta. "You could see how things could have gone last weekend and the turning points are minimal and the gap certainly looks very different.
"We have to be at it, we have to do what's in our hands and there's still a long, long way to go."
Recent Stories
OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank
UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin
Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..
EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons
Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF
Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..
More Stories From World
-
Belgium name Frenchman Garcia as new national team coach2 minutes ago
-
Hamas says to provide names of 4 Israeli hostages on Friday for next swap2 minutes ago
-
Trump's deportation operation underway, hundreds of migrants arrested: White House2 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Future Shift Labs2 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka revokes power purchase deal with India's Adani2 minutes ago
-
Arteta consulting Arsenal players during striker search2 minutes ago
-
Paths to Australian Open men's final2 minutes ago
-
Desire burns bright but uncertainty abounds for Djokovic32 minutes ago
-
KSGAAL participates in Cairo International Book Fair 202532 minutes ago
-
Asylum 'universally recognised' right, UN says after Trump halts arrivals32 minutes ago
-
Sinner to meet Zverev in Australian Open final after Djokovic exit32 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister arrives in Syria32 minutes ago