Open Menu

Arteta Delighted As Arsenal Win Appeal Over Lewis-Skelly Red Card

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Arteta delighted as Arsenal win appeal over Lewis-Skelly red card

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Arsenal have successfully appealed against the red card shown to Myles Lewis-Skelly in Saturday's 1-0 win at Wolves, meaning the 18-year-old escapes a three-match ban.

The left-back was sent off in the first half at Molineux for tripping Matt Doherty as Wolves broke clear from an Arsenal corner.

Referee Michael Oliver was not asked to review the incident by the VAR much to the dismay of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

"Obviously (I'm) really happy that the decision has been made and Myles is going to be available for us," Arteta told a news conference on Tuesday ahead of Arsenal's Champions League clash with Girona.

Recent Stories

Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take year ..

Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast ..

Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025

60 minutes ago
 World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza ..

World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire

1 hour ago
 EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR ..

EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes d ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors

1 hour ago
 Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin t ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow

2 hours ago
Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shapin ..

Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab He ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

3 hours ago
 UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Comm ..

UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Communication

3 hours ago
 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses ..

7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses water security, AI solutions

3 hours ago
 UAE presents second national report on Arab Charte ..

UAE presents second national report on Arab Charter on Human Rights

4 hours ago

More Stories From World