Arteta delighted as Arsenal win appeal over Lewis-Skelly red card

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Arsenal have successfully appealed against the red card shown to Myles Lewis-Skelly in Saturday's 1-0 win at Wolves, meaning the 18-year-old escapes a three-match ban.

The left-back was sent off in the first half at Molineux for tripping Matt Doherty as Wolves broke clear from an Arsenal corner.

Referee Michael Oliver was not asked to review the incident by the VAR much to the dismay of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

"Obviously (I'm) really happy that the decision has been made and Myles is going to be available for us," Arteta told a news conference on Tuesday ahead of Arsenal's Champions League clash with Girona.