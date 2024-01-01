Open Menu

Arteta Frustrated By Arsenal's 'worst Performance' In Defeat At Fulham

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Arteta frustrated by Arsenal's 'worst performance' in defeat at Fulham

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side produced their worst performance of the season in a damaging 2-1 defeat at Fulham on Sunday that dealt a further blow to the Gunners' Premier League title aspirations.

Arteta's men have now won just one of their last five league games to fall two points behind leaders Liverpool, having played a game more.

But while the Spaniard could cling to positives despite defeat to Aston Villa and West Ham in recent weeks, the Arsenal boss made no defence for his players at Craven Cottage.

"We weren't good enough," said Arteta. "The other day we lost a game (against West Ham) we fully deserved to win and today we were nowhere near the level.

"This one you have to isolate because it's the worst performance of the season."

A lack of a clinical striker has been pinpointed as the major flaw among Arteta's squad that may prevent them from winning a first league title in 20 years.

But Arsenal also kept just one clean sheet in eight games in December.

Arteta rejected suggestions he needs to further reinforce his squad in the January transfer window.

However, he warned his players that any such repeat performances will scupper their quest to dethrone Manchester City as champions.

"If we play like we played in the other 19 games we will be up there," he added.

"If we play like today, we will be nowhere near. Today was a really difficult day to swallow."

Arsenal remain in fourth, but could even drop out of the Champions League places before they are in Premier League action again in three weeks' time.

Fulham had lost their previous three league games without even scoring a goal.

The return of Raul Jimenez from suspension, though, proved the catalyst for an impressive display and three points for Marco Silva's side.

Jimenez slotted home the equaliser after Bukayo Saka had fired Arsenal into an early lead.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid then grabbed the winner just before the hour mark after Arsenal failed to clear a corner.

"Really the best way to finish 2023, definitely. Our ambition was to finish on a high and react from the last two games," said Silva.

"I really believe we deserve it. Over the 95 minutes we deserved it more."

Related Topics

Liverpool Lead January May December Sunday From Best Manchester City Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

17 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

1 day ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

1 day ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

1 day ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

1 day ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

1 day ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

1 day ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

1 day ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

1 day ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

1 day ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From World