Arteta Reveals Arsenal Hit By Virus Before Vital Win At Brentford

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Mikel Arteta has revealed Arsenal's preparations for their 3-1 win at Brentford were hampered by a virus that swept through his squad.

Several of Arsenal's stars were struck down by the illness on the eve of the crucial Premier League clash on Wednesday.

German forward Kai Havertz was sent home with the bug, while England midfielder Declan Rice was only able to come off the bench in the second half.

Martin Odegaard reportedly struggled with the virus ahead of kick-off and although he was able to start, the Arsenal captain made a mistake that led to Bryan Mbeumo's opener and was replaced in the second half.

But the Gunners recovered impressively at the Gtech Community Stadium as they ignored the illness outbreak to climb back into the title race.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Mikel Merino and Gabriel Martinelli ensured Arsenal would not be derailed.

