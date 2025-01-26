Arteta Wants FA To Overturn Lewis-Skelly's Red Card In Arsenal Win
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Wolverhampton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Mikel Arteta urged the Football Association to overturn Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial red card in Saturday's 1-0 win at Wolves.
Lewis-Skelly, 18, became the third youngest player to be dismissed in Premier League history when he was shown a straight red by Michael Oliver in the first half for clipping Matt Doherty.
It was a hugely contentious decision as the offence took place deep inside Arsenal's own half and was clearly not reckless.
Former England captain Alan Shearer called it "one of the worst decisions that I've seen in a long time".
Furious Gunners boss Arteta wants the decision overturned in the same way Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was let off following a red card against Tottenham earlier in the season.
"I am absolutely fuming but I leave it with you," Arteta said. "I think it is that obvious that we don't need any comment today and hopefully the right thing will happen.
"Hopefully we don't need to (appeal the decision) and if we have to, there is a really good precedent, what happened with Bruno this season as well.
"OK, we were in a position that we shouldn't be in, at least let's be in a position that we should be in for the next few weeks and allow that player to continue to his job."
Arsenal overcame adversity to win the game through Riccardo Calafiori's 74th-minute goal, four minutes after the hosts had also been reduced to 10 men when Joao Gomes was sent off.
That kept their title hopes alive as they cling on to Liverpool's coat-tails, six points behind having played a game more.
"I'm extremely proud of the players," Arteta added. "I mean, you can talk about our courage, you can talk about spirit, but as well about intelligence, the way they managed the game emotionally, it was unbelievable, especially with what we had to face and how they felt about it.
"All of them just faced the situation. We went to a second half and the only message was to go out there to win the game. That's it.
"If somebody doesn't feel it, don't go and they certainly did it in a really convincing way."
