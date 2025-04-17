Arteta's Arsenal Come Of Age With Madrid Masterclass
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side came of age as they dethroned Champions League kings Real Madrid with ease to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2009.
A commanding 3-0 first-leg victory last week, lit up by two stunning Declan Rice free-kicks, laid the foundations in London.
But a 2-1 win in the cauldron of the Santiago Bernabeu to complete the job on Wednesday was a significant milestone for Arteta's rising stars.
Arteta's only major trophy in five and a half years in charge remains the 2020 FA Cup, just months into his reign.
But the Spaniard has transformed a sleeping giant back into serial contenders for major honours.
"I sensed before I signed for the club that we were on an upwards trajectory," said Rice, who rejected the advances of Manchester City to join Arsenal for a club-record £105 million ($139 million) in 2023.
"This club is going to do special things in the coming years. We all fully believe in it, we have full trust in this manager -- he's unbelievable."
Despite never winning the competition, Arsenal were part of the Champions League furniture during Arsene Wenger's reign -- between 2000 and 2017 they were ever-present in Europe's elite competition.
But when that run came to an end, they spent six seasons without Champions League football.
Slowly, Arteta rebuilt Arsenal back into a force around a core of promising talent now coming into their prime.
Not for the first time in his young career, Bukayo Saka did not let a missed penalty on the big stage affect him.
The winger's early spot-kick was saved by Thibaut Courtois, giving Madrid belief that another miraculous Champions League comeback was on for the Spanish giants.
But the England international extinguished that hope with a sumptuous dink over the giant Belgian goalkeeper 25 minutes from time to give Arsenal the lead on the night.
William Saliba's error that allowed Vinicius Junior to pull Real level tarnished an otherwise flawless display over two legs in which he shut down his French international team-mate Kylian Mbappe.
