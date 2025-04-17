Arteta's Arsenal Come Of Age With Madrid Masterclass
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 03:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side came of age as they dethroned Champions League kings Real Madrid with ease to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2009.
A commanding 3-0 first-leg victory last week, lit up by two stunning Declan Rice free-kicks, laid the foundations in London.
But a 2-1 win in the cauldron of the Santiago Bernabeu to complete the job on Wednesday was a significant milestone for Arteta's rising stars.
Arteta's only major trophy in five and a half years in charge remains the 2020 FA Cup, just months into his reign.
But the Spaniard has transformed a sleeping giant back into serial contenders for major honours.
"I sensed before I signed for the club that we were on an upwards trajectory," said Rice, who rejected the advances of Manchester City to join Arsenal for a club-record £105 million ($139 million) in 2023.
"This club is going to do special things in the coming years. We all fully believe in it, we have full trust in this manager -- he's unbelievable."
Despite never winning the competition, Arsenal were part of the Champions League furniture during Arsene Wenger's reign -- between 2000 and 2017 they were ever-present in Europe's elite competition.
But when that run came to an end, they spent six seasons without Champions League football.
Slowly, Arteta rebuilt Arsenal back into a force around a core of promising talent now coming into their prime.
Not for the first time in his young career, Bukayo Saka did not let a missed penalty on the big stage affect him.
The winger's early spot-kick was saved by Thibaut Courtois, giving Madrid belief that another miraculous Champions League comeback was on for the Spanish giants.
But the England international extinguished that hope with a sumptuous dink over the giant Belgian goalkeeper 25 minutes from time to give Arsenal the lead on the night.
William Saliba's error that allowed Vinicius Junior to pull Real level tarnished an otherwise flawless display over two legs in which he shut down his French international team-mate Kylian Mbappe.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director
Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry
Anwar Gargash meets European parliamentary delegation
1,500 swimmers to compete in Dubai International Aquatics Championships
Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green building materials facility in A ..
Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina
UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security
Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo
ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler
ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..
Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education
Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation
More Stories From World
-
Italy's Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump6 minutes ago
-
Arteta's Arsenal come of age with Madrid masterclass6 minutes ago
-
Ancelotti exposed as Real Madrid struggle to accommodate Mbappe16 minutes ago
-
UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks16 minutes ago
-
BRETC to facilitate deeper integration between China, partner countries: Ambassador Moin26 minutes ago
-
Arteta's Arsenal come of age with Madrid masterclass46 minutes ago
-
Asian markets boosted as 'Big Progress' made in Japan tariff talks1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka's women-run hotel breaks down barriers1 hour ago
-
KSrelief team performs cochlear implant surgeries for Gaza children in Jordan1 hour ago
-
Cartel recruitment at heart of Mexico's missing persons crisis2 hours ago
-
Heat scorch Bulls to advance, Mavericks upset Kings2 hours ago
-
Tragic promise drove world's first Michelin-starred woman sushi chef2 hours ago