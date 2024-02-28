"Article 20" Continues To Lead China's Box Office Chart
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Domestic realistic drama "Article 20" continued to lead the daily box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The film, focusing on the 20th article about justifiable defense in China's Criminal Law, pocketed 29.
64 million Yuan (about 4.17 million U.S. Dollars) on the day.
Domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2" ranked second with a daily revenue of 24.29 million yuan on the day. It was followed by comedy "YOLO" which generated 16.46 million yuan in ticket revenue.
