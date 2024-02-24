"Article 20" Stays Atop China's Box Office Chart
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Domestic realistic drama "Article 20" continued to top China's daily box office chart on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The film, focusing on the 20th article about justifiable defense in China's Criminal Law, pocketed 78.
47 million Yuan (about 11.04 million U.S. Dollars) on the day.
Domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2" came in second with a daily revenue of 67.46 million yuan on the day. It was followed by the comedy film "YOLO," which generated a daily box office of 50.55 million yuan on Friday.
Recent Stories
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan
Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers
ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities
More Stories From World
-
Portugal allocates 204 million euros in support for farmers3 minutes ago
-
Global luxury electric vehicle maker upbeat on China's high-end NEV market potential3 minutes ago
-
1 in 4 Japan primary school kids with hay fever's itchy eyes have trouble studying: survey3 minutes ago
-
China's public offering fund value hits 27.36 trln yuan3 minutes ago
-
4 dead in vehicle crash in Australia's NSW state3 minutes ago
-
China's inclusive loans to small businesses grow in January13 minutes ago
-
Anderson strikes after India bowl out England for 35353 minutes ago
-
Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris53 minutes ago
-
Spanish apartment block inferno leaves at least 9 dead2 hours ago
-
Chip giant TSMC shifts away from hotspot Taiwan with Japan plant2 hours ago
-
Trump vows to crush Haley as Republican race heads south2 hours ago
-
At least 15 killed in fire in east China's Nanjing2 hours ago