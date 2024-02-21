Open Menu

"Article 20" Stays In Top Spot Of China's Box Office Chart

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 02:00 PM

"Article 20" stays in top spot of China's box office chart

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) "Article 20," a domestic realistic drama in China, stayed in the top spot of the country's daily box office chart on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film, focusing on the 20th article about justifiable defense in China's Criminal Law, pocketed 78.24 million Yuan (about 11 million U.S. Dollars) on the day.

Domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2" came in second with a daily revenue of 73.47 million yuan on the day. It was followed by comedy film "YOLO," which generated a daily box office of 67.03 million yuan on Tuesday.

