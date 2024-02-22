"Article 20" Stays In Top Spot Of China's Box Office Chart
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) "Article 20," a domestic realistic drama in China, stayed in the top spot of the country's daily box office chart on Thursday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The film, focusing on the 20th article about justifiable defense in China's Criminal Law, pocketed 66.07 million Yuan (about 9.3 million U.S. Dollars) on the day.
Domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2" came in second with a daily revenue of 60.49 million yuan on the day. It was followed by comedy film "YOLO," which generated a daily box office of 50.1 million yuan on Wednesday.
