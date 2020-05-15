UrduPoint.com
Article Claiming UN Halting Funds To NGOs In Northeast Syria 'False' - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:50 PM

Article Claiming UN Halting Funds to NGOs in Northeast Syria 'False' - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The main assertion of the recent "Foreign Policy" article that the United Nations has been instructed to cut off funds to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who assist fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak in northeast Syria - is false, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said  told reporters on Friday.

"What I can tell you is that we do not seek, receive or share any legal guidance to that effect that the UN agencies could not fund NGOs that provide cross-border assistance," Dujarric said. "I think the basic premise of the article was false and we are doing whatever we can to help everyone in Syria who needs help.

"

On Wednesday, "Foreign Policy" published an article that claimed UN agencies have received instructions to halt funding programs by private charities to northeast Syria because of pressure by Russia. The article cited diplomatic and relief sources as well as confidential UN guidance saying private charities working in northeastern Syria can be funded only if they were registered and authorized to work by the Syrian government.

Dujarric said the United Nations regularly updates the number of trucks that go through border crossings to provide aid.

"We are trying to reach with our partners everyone who needs to be reached on that area," Dujarric said.

