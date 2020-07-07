UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Article On Russia's Alleged Taliban Collusion Unlikely To Boost Moscow-US Trust- Patrushev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Article on Russia's Alleged Taliban Collusion Unlikely to Boost Moscow-US Trust- Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) A recent article by the New York Times newspaper on the alleged collusion between Russian and Afghanistan's radical movement Taliban is unlikely to help build trust in Moscow-Washington relationship, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"These are groundless conclusions of journalists that have already been refuted by the White House and the Pentagon," Patrushev told Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

According to Patrushev, the US has already introduced sanctions against Russia "based on fake news."

"Now, their media got interested in Afghanistan, where until recently our countries had had a regular dialogue, which apparently did not sit well with some politicians," Patrushev said.

"Such an unfriendly step aimed against us is unlikely to help rebuild trust that Moscow and Washington itself have been talking about for years," Patrushev added.

The NYT published an article in June claiming that Russian military intelligence was calling on the Taliban to attack the members of the International Coalition in Afghanistan for payment.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted these claims.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Moscow Russia Washington Pentagon White House New York June Media

Recent Stories

TikTok decides to close its operations in Hong Kon ..

14 minutes ago

TECNO Joins Hands with Muller & Phipps (M&P) as th ..

39 minutes ago

Two Indian soldiers commit suicide in Occupied Kas ..

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces new health protocols for Ha ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, China sign agreement for construction of ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 7, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.