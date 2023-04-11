Close
Artificial Intelligence Can Make Hackers, Analysts More Effective - NSA Cybersecurity Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have the ability to make both hackers and cybersecurity analysts more effective, National Security Agency (NSA) Cybersecurity Director Rob Joyce said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have the ability to make both hackers and cybersecurity analysts more effective, National Security Agency (NSA) Cybersecurity Director Rob Joyce said on Tuesday.

"Is it going to replace hackers and be this super AI hacking? Certainly not in the near-term. But it will make the hackers that use AI much more effective, and they will operate better than those who don't," Joyce said during an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

AI can allow malign foreign actors to produce native-level English language texts for use in hacking schemes, as well as optimize workflow, Joyce said.

Similarly, AI can be used as a tool by analysts at the NSA, but not replace them, Joyce said.

AI systems can sometimes "hallucinate" data that does not exist, while the NSA maintains a high bar for the validity of the data used in its work, Joyce said.

However, AI can help reduce the workload of human analysts even if it is just mostly accurate, Joyce said.

