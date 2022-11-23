UrduPoint.com

Artificial Intelligence Could Take Over World, More Dangerous Than Nukes - US Congressman

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the coming decades could become a bigger threat to world peace and human survival than nuclear weapons unless there is an international agreement on how to regulate and limit it, US Congressman Seth Moulton, who co-chaired the Future of Defense Task Force, told an audience at the Hudson Institute.

"AI weapons could take over the world in 50 to 100 years: That is not a crazy science fiction scenario," Moulton said on Tuesday. "I would argue that AI systems would be even more dangerous than nuclear weapons"

AI systems and machine learning are dangerously unpredictable and inconceivably powerful but they cannot be banned, suppressed or ignored because they are the future of warfare, Moulton, a former US Marine Corps officer who served in the Iraq War and now sits on the US House Armed Services Committee, said.

"It is a national security imperative to establish rules around the use of AI in the development of an ethical framework. ...Against AI, the computers win every time. Robots usually fly better than human pilots. ... In simulations, the best F-16 pilots against AI, the computers win every time," Moulton said.

AI is the future of warfare and the United States is starting to find itself behind in developing it, Moulton added.

