Artificial Intelligence expands scope of Civil Defense services in Holy Sites during Hajj season

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The General Directorate of Civil Defense unveiled diverse qualitative services through artificial intelligence and technologies available at the command-and-control center of the directorate in Mina, during the Hajj season of the current year 1445 AH. The directorate adopts the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in the context of the efforts of various security agencies working during the Hajj season, as it presents the smart platform service that uses smart surveillance cameras in the holy sites to analyze, detect and deal with risks, including detecting smoke, fire, emergencies, and risk prediction.

These services increase the speed of response of civil defense teams and immediate intervention and provision of necessary assistance.

Technical services include licenses for pilgrims’ accommodation companies, which make it easier for safety inspectors at the general directorate to verify licenses by reading the QR Code installed at the entrances of the pilgrims’ camps using cameras of the smart patrols and displaying the license data on the patrol’s mobile device.

The center also optimally used digital twinning technology, which relies on integration with the geospatial portal of Hajj civil defense forces, by building an interactive map of the holy sites to distribute workforce and determine the supervisory scope of each field unit. This includes the training system, identifying dangerous places, and avoiding risks.