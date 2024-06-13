Open Menu

Artificial Intelligence Expands Scope Of Civil Defense Services In Holy Sites During Hajj Season

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Artificial Intelligence expands scope of Civil Defense services in Holy Sites during Hajj season

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The General Directorate of Civil Defense unveiled diverse qualitative services through artificial intelligence and technologies available at the command-and-control center of the directorate in Mina, during the Hajj season of the current year 1445 AH. The directorate adopts the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in the context of the efforts of various security agencies working during the Hajj season, as it presents the smart platform service that uses smart surveillance cameras in the holy sites to analyze, detect and deal with risks, including detecting smoke, fire, emergencies, and risk prediction.

These services increase the speed of response of civil defense teams and immediate intervention and provision of necessary assistance.

Technical services include licenses for pilgrims’ accommodation companies, which make it easier for safety inspectors at the general directorate to verify licenses by reading the QR Code installed at the entrances of the pilgrims’ camps using cameras of the smart patrols and displaying the license data on the patrol’s mobile device.

The center also optimally used digital twinning technology, which relies on integration with the geospatial portal of Hajj civil defense forces, by building an interactive map of the holy sites to distribute workforce and determine the supervisory scope of each field unit. This includes the training system, identifying dangerous places, and avoiding risks.

Related Topics

Fire Technology Hajj Mobile Reading

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

2 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

5 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

6 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

6 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

19 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

19 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

19 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

19 hours ago

More Stories From World