Artillery Shelling of Enerhodar Currently Underway - Zaporizhzhia Region Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) An artillery shelling of the city of Enerhodar took place on Saturday morning, member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia Region administration Vladimir Rogov said.

"An artillery shelling of Enerhodar is underway at the moment, of a coastline where a yacht club was previously destroyed," Rogov told the Solovyov Live show.

Rogov added that there were no strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for the moment, but the shelling was not over yet, and authorities would assess the loss and damage once it was completed.