Artist Marina Abramovic hopes first China show offers tech respite

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Pioneering performance artist Marina Abramovic famously once walked thousands of kilometres along the Great Wall of China, a conceptual piece that became the stuff of art world legend.

Now, decades later, she is finally holding her first exhibition in the country.

Abramovic, 77, will open her largest show ever at Shanghai's Modern Art Museum on Thursday.

"I was always dreaming how I can have a show here," Abramovic told AFP in Shanghai.

"To have a show here, you have to be invited -- now I'm invited."

She said the wait had given her the chance to create something "very different than any show ever made... absolutely fully interactive".