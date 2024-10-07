Open Menu

Artist Marina Abramovic Hopes First China Show Offers Tech Respite

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Artist Marina Abramovic hopes first China show offers tech respite

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Pioneering performance artist Marina Abramovic famously once walked thousands of kilometres along the Great Wall of China, a conceptual piece that became the stuff of art world legend.

Now, decades later, she is finally holding her first exhibition in the country.

Abramovic, 77, will open her largest show ever at Shanghai's Modern Art Museum on Thursday.

"I was always dreaming how I can have a show here," Abramovic told AFP in Shanghai.

"To have a show here, you have to be invited -- now I'm invited."

She said the wait had given her the chance to create something "very different than any show ever made... absolutely fully interactive".

Related Topics

World China Shanghai

Recent Stories

PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC

PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC

34 minutes ago
 Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina ..

Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf

46 minutes ago
 PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on fir ..

PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week

1 hour ago
 Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initia ..

Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report

1 hour ago
 Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Go ..

Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..

2 hours ago
 Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 ..

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!

2 hours ago
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ..

Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40

2 hours ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

2 hours ago
 Achieving long-term Success in public relief proje ..

Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach

2 hours ago
 Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in ..

Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From World