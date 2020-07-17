Artist Pavlensky Refuses to Undergo Psychiatric Evaluation Over Griveaux Case - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russian performance artist Petr Pavlensky has refused to undergo a psychiatric examination in the probe into the sex tape scandal that forced French President Emmanuel Macron's ally, Benjamin Griveaux, to withdraw from the Paris mayoral race, the FranceInfo radio station reported, citing the artist's lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou.

According to a letter by a court investigator dated July 6, Pavlensky was to undergo a psychiatric examination by July 15. According to the rules, the artist must confirm the need for psychological assistance every two months. If there is a violation, Pavlensky could be taken into custody.

In a response letter, the artist denounced the state's "instrumentalization" of psychiatric assistance, calling it "disgusting."

"We have already seen too many historical examples of when psychiatry was used to clean up everything that does not correspond to the ideology of the state.

This is an example of how science becomes an instrument of ideological unification," Pavlensky said, as quoted by the media.

On February 18, the French court brought charges against Pavlensky as part of the probe into the Griveaux sex tape scandal. The artist was released from custody and placed under judicial control.

The Paris prosecution started a probe into the release of a sex video and intimate messages that Griveaux allegedly shared with a young woman. A recording of a smartphone screen featuring an alleged conversation between Griveaux and the woman was released on Pavlensky's website pornopolitique.com. Pavlensky, who received political asylum in France in 2017, and his girlfriend, Alexandra de Taddeo, believed to have been the recipient of Griveuax's video, were detained as part of the investigation.