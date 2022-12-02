UrduPoint.com

Artist Ye Says Likes Hitler, Loves Nazis Following Accusations Of Anti-Semitism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Artist Ye Says Likes Hitler, Loves Nazis Following Accusations of Anti-Semitism

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, said on Thursday that he likes Germany's Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and loves the Nazis after recent accusations of anti-Semitism against him.

"I like Hitler," Ye said during an interview with InfoWars. "I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis."

Ye also said that he does not like the word "evil" when used next to Nazis, adding that every human being has value, "especially Hitler."

Ye appeared on InfoWars alongside controversial political commentator Nick Fuentes, who has similarly been accused of anti-Semitism.

In November, the two met with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, sparking criticism of Trump by some  Republicans.

Fuentes said during the interview that Ye offered Trump an opportunity to run with him in the 2024 presidential election. However, Trump told Ye that he could not win the election, Fuentes said.

Ye was accused of anti-Semitism for his comments about disproportionate Jewish representation in certain industries and for claiming that black people are the real Jews.

Related Topics

Election Trump Germany Kanye Ye Florida Adolf Hitler November Jew Love

Recent Stories

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes vir ..

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes viral on social media

5 hours ago
 Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

7 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

8 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

8 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.