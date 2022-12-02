Artist Ye Says Likes Hitler, Loves Nazis Following Accusations of Anti-Semitism

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, said on Thursday that he likes Germany's Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and loves the Nazis after recent accusations of anti-Semitism against him.

"I like Hitler," Ye said during an interview with InfoWars. "I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis."

Ye also said that he does not like the word "evil" when used next to Nazis, adding that every human being has value, "especially Hitler."

Ye appeared on InfoWars alongside controversial political commentator Nick Fuentes, who has similarly been accused of anti-Semitism.

In November, the two met with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, sparking criticism of Trump by some Republicans.

Fuentes said during the interview that Ye offered Trump an opportunity to run with him in the 2024 presidential election. However, Trump told Ye that he could not win the election, Fuentes said.

Ye was accused of anti-Semitism for his comments about disproportionate Jewish representation in certain industries and for claiming that black people are the real Jews.