UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Artists Should Be Supported In Time Of Need: President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:42 PM

Artists should be supported in time of need: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said artists, being the invaluable part of the society, should be looked after at the time of need because they had rendered enormous services for the promotion of art and soft image of the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said artists, being the invaluable part of the society, should be looked after at the time of need because they had rendered enormous services for the promotion of art and soft image of the country.

The president was expressing his views during 9th Steering Committee for Federal Government Artists' Welfare Fund meeting which was held under his chairmanship at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to consider the Names of 275 artists belonging to the four provinces for financial assistance, a press release said. � The president said the basic purpose of this fund was to provide financial support to the needy artists. In this regard, he underlined the need of accurate database to ensure disbursement of funds in a transparent manner.

The president thanked all the members of the committee and philanthropists for their participation and efforts in this noble cause of resolving the issues of the artists.

Private members of the committee Dr. Ali Jan, Misbah Khalid, Khalid Anam, Adeel Hashmi, Atif Aslam, Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, and Abaseen Yousafzai were also present.

The Federal Government Artists' Welfare Fund was created in 2011 with a seed money of Rs 200 million. Objectives of the creation of this fund were to provide financial help to the artists or their families in the following circumstances:- (a) when an artist is in impoverished condition and needs financial support, b) during the period, when an artist is inactive due to old age, health condition, or otherwise handicapped from accident or disease, c) after the death of an artist, financial support to his/her family.

Related Topics

Accident Atif Aslam Adeel Hashmi Money Family All From Government Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company detects 874 defe ..

4 minutes ago

Kosovo to hold snap elections on October 6

4 minutes ago

Twelve New Measles Cases in US Raise Total to 1,21 ..

4 minutes ago

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Punjab offi ..

4 minutes ago

Russia-Angola Defense Cooperation Committee to Mee ..

9 minutes ago

18% of endurance athletes at 2011, 2013 worlds blo ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.