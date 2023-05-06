Artpodgotovka Group Preparing Provocation in Russia on May 9 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Members of the Artpodgotovka movement (recognized in Russia as a terrorist organization) were preparing a provocation on May 9 to complicate the work of air defense systems, a source in law enforcement told Sputnik on Friday, adding that five members of the organization have been detained.

Artpodgotovka, translated as artillery or art preparation, was created in 2012 by blogger Vyacheslav Maltsev (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia).

"On the eve of the celebration of Victory Day, members of Artpodgotovka came up with the provocative rally 'Heavenly Regiment', the idea was the mass launch of balloons with strips of foil tied to them in order to complicate the operation of air defense systems on May 9 in Russian cities," the source said.