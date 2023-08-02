Open Menu

Arts Council Of Hyderabad To Celebrate Evening With Mustafa Qureshi On Aug 6

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Arts Council of Hyderabad to celebrate evening with Mustafa Qureshi on Aug 6

Arts Council of Hyderabad to celebrate an evening with living legend Mustaf Qureshi here at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad on 6th August (Sunday)

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Arts Council of Hyderabad to celebrate an evening with living legend Mustaf Qureshi here at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad on 6th August (Sunday).

It was announced during the 2nd meeting of the governing body of Arts Council of Hyderabad chaired by the President Dr. Ishaq Samjeo the other day.

Dr.

Ishaq Samejo, on the occasion, gave briefing about the agreement signed with the Sindh Government and collective efforts for making Hyderabad a hub for literary and educational activities. He said that the Cultural Department has not only granted permission to the Arts Council of Hyderabad in writing to hold cultural activities in Mehran Arts Council but Culture Department, Arts Council of Karachi and NAPA have also assured their cooperation in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hyderabad Hub August Sunday Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Mega health, infrastructure projects under executi ..

Mega health, infrastructure projects under execution at fast pace in Multan: Com ..

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover gutka

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover gutka

2 minutes ago
 PFA to conduct nutritional profiling of athletes, ..

PFA to conduct nutritional profiling of athletes, Wahab Riaz visits PFA

2 minutes ago
 Catalonia Declares State of Emergency in 22 Munici ..

Catalonia Declares State of Emergency in 22 Municipalities of Girona Due to Drou ..

2 minutes ago
 Spain Arrests EU's 3 Most Wanted Fugitives Suspect ..

Spain Arrests EU's 3 Most Wanted Fugitives Suspected of Drug Smuggling

2 minutes ago
 Financial Audit Authority conducts an introductory ..

Financial Audit Authority conducts an introductory workshop on anti-fraud

22 minutes ago
DC visits areas near Sutlej river to inspect flood ..

DC visits areas near Sutlej river to inspect flood situation

10 minutes ago
 Embassy launches 'Green Legacy Initiative of Ethio ..

Embassy launches 'Green Legacy Initiative of Ethiopia's PM' in Islamabad

8 minutes ago
 Drug smuggler sentenced to life imprisonment with ..

Drug smuggler sentenced to life imprisonment with Rs 0.5 m fine

8 minutes ago
 Austin, Nyusi Discuss US-Mozambique Military Ties, ..

Austin, Nyusi Discuss US-Mozambique Military Ties, Security in Cabo Delgado Prov ..

8 minutes ago
 Authorities issued severe weather advisory for Abb ..

Authorities issued severe weather advisory for Abbottabad

8 minutes ago
 UNICEF-funded Oxygen plant made functional at DHQ ..

UNICEF-funded Oxygen plant made functional at DHQ hospital

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World