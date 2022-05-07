UrduPoint.com

Arts, Culture Can Build Bridges Between US, Russia During Difficult Times - Chorus Chair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Arts, Culture Can Build Bridges Between US, Russia During Difficult Times - Chorus Chair

Culture can help build bridges between the American and Russian people even during times of profound disagreements between their two countries such as over Ukraine and sanctions, the chair of the Schiller Institute New York City Chorus Jennifer Pearl told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Culture can help build bridges between the American and Russian people even during times of profound disagreements between their two countries such as over Ukraine and sanctions, the chair of the Schiller Institute New York City Chorus Jennifer Pearl told Sputnik.

"Absolutely, we are ready to participate in building cultural bridges. That is the mission of our chorus: to promote peace, collaboration and friendship among cultures and nations through music. It is very important," Pearl said.

The chorus has more than 80 members and does concerts in cities throughout the United States. The chorus' repertoire includes music from different countries from around the world.

"Each nation has a very unique culture, but there is also something very universal," Pearl said. "I think you can see that in the folk music of every nation and in the culture. You see it in classical music, in poetry, there is a universality of all of mankind and uniqueness among each culture. I think the more you can come to understand another nation's culture, you come to understand more about yourself."

The Schiller Institute Chorus began singing Russian music in December 2016, when 64 musicians of the world famous Alexandrov Ensemble died as a result of the Tu-154 plane crash near the Russian resort city of Sochi.

The Academic Ensemble of Song and Dance of the Russian Army - Russia's foremost military and folk music ensemble - was two times awarded with the first Soviet military decoration - the Order of the Red Banner. The choir was founded by Gen. Maj. Aleksandr Aleksandrov, a prominent Soviet artist and composer. From 1946 to 1987, the ensemble was headed by his son, Gen. Maj. Boris Aleksandrov.

Last December, the Schiller Institute New York City Chorus presented a tribute to this renowned Russian ensemble with a ceremonial program and musical offerings.

"We had an event where we sang two Russian folk songs and also the hymn written by Russian composer Alexander Grechaninov," chorus secretary and treasurer John Scialdone told Sputnik.

Since 2015, the chorus participated in the Immortal Regiment marches in New York City and online. The first Immortal Regiment, a Russian tradition that commemorates the millions of people who died fighting against Nazi Germany during the Second World War, gathered for the first time in 2012 in the Russian city of Tomsk, and the tradition has spread to other countries, including in the United States.

In 2020, the chorus participated in the online Immortal Regiment by performing the famous Russian song "Katyusha," and is ready for a repeat this year.

"If there is an online event, we would be very happy to participate," Scialdone said. "We could offer the videos from our previous performances."

The organizers of the Immortal Regiment in the United States told Sputnik earlier that they are going to hold an online conference dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in May 1945.

When asked whether the ensemble is facing difficulties because it performs Russian music in the current geopolitical circumstances, Scialdone noted the chorus spoke out against such approaches.

"The idea of discriminating against an entire class of people, whether it is a nation, or ethnicity, or anything like that, is terrible. This is what the world faced in the 1930s in Nazi Germany, the idea to condemn the entire nation or category of people. This is inhuman," he said.

Scialdone expressed confidence that cultural exchanges can help people understand each other better and bring them closer.

"The cultural exchanges is a way to make people more familiar and more friendly," he said, adding that diversity allows people to learn more about and appreciate other cultures.

Related Topics

World Army Music Ukraine Russia Died Germany Sochi Tomsk New York United States May December 2016 2015 2020 World War Event All From Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister announces mega development package ..

Prime Minister announces mega development package for Shangla

54 seconds ago
 Rana Sanaullah asks Sh Rashid to withdraw his 'blo ..

Rana Sanaullah asks Sh Rashid to withdraw his 'bloody long march' statement

55 seconds ago
 Commerce minister takes briefing on SLIC's perform ..

Commerce minister takes briefing on SLIC's performance

59 seconds ago
 Watchmen to be deployed in graveyards

Watchmen to be deployed in graveyards

1 minute ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs450 to Rs132,800 per tol ..

Gold prices increase by Rs450 to Rs132,800 per tola 7 May 2022

7 minutes ago
 AC lauds Rescue 1122 services at Raghagan Dam

AC lauds Rescue 1122 services at Raghagan Dam

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.