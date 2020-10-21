UrduPoint.com
Artsakh Army Downed Azerbaijan's Aircraft In Karabakh - Armenian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Artsakh Army Downed Azerbaijan's Aircraft in Karabakh - Armenian Defense Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic downed on Wednesday an Azerbaijani plane in the southern area of the contact line, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, said.

"Air defense units of the Artsakh Defence Army downed at around 08:30 [04:30 GMT] an enemy aircraft in the southern direction of the contact line. The situation [on the contact line] is tense but stable," Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

