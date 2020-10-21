YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic downed on Wednesday an Azerbaijani plane in the southern area of the contact line, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, said.

"Air defense units of the Artsakh Defence Army downed at around 08:30 [04:30 GMT] an enemy aircraft in the southern direction of the contact line. The situation [on the contact line] is tense but stable," Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.